Thai Soldiers Injured in Landmine Incident in Ubon Ratchathani


Ubon ratchathani: The atmosphere at the Aan Ma Channel in Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province has become tense again following an incident last night where five Thai soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine. The incident resulted in injuries to one of the soldiers, who suffered a severed leg.

According to Thai News Agency, the soldiers were on duty in the area when the landmine was triggered. The incident has heightened concerns in the region, which has been known for similar occurrences in the past. Local authorities have been alerted, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel operating in the area.

The affected soldier has been provided with medical attention and is currently receiving treatment. The situation has prompted a review of safety protocols to prevent future incidents.

