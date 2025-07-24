Clashes on Thai-Cambodian Border Result in Civilian Casualties, Thai Army Condemns Cambodian Actions



Bangkok: The Royal Thai Army has reported a severe escalation in violence along the Thai-Cambodian border, resulting in the deaths of nine civilians, including one child, and injuries to fourteen others. The army has condemned Cambodia for targeting civilian areas during the clashes.





According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Col. Richa Suksuwanon, the deputy army spokesman, detailed the incident at a press conference held at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters. He stated that the conflict began when Cambodian forces opened fire on a Thai military base at Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin Province on the morning of July 24, 2015.





The Royal Thai Army has received preliminary reports from local government agencies indicating that Cambodian support weapons targeted civilian areas, leading to significant casualties and property damage. In the vicinity of a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Nong Ya Lat Subdistrict, Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, six individuals were killed and ten others injured.





In the Ban Chorak area, Dan Subdistrict, Kab Choeng District, Surin Province, two people, including an 8-year-old boy, lost their lives, and two were injured and transported to Kab Choeng Hospital for treatment. In Ban Kut Chiang Mun, Ban Chan La, Ban Phon Thong, Dom Pradit Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, one person was killed, and another was injured.





The Ban Khilek area in Ban Kruat Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province, experienced damage to houses and agricultural livestock. Additionally, in Village No. 16 of Ban Kruat Subdistrict, one individual was injured, while the Nong Raet Village area in Bak Dai Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, saw damage to houses. Mr. Boonluam Thongwiset’s house in Village No. 9, Dom Pradit Subdistrict, also sustained damage.





The Royal Thai Army has strongly condemned Cambodia’s actions against civilian targets and has expressed its readiness to take necessary military measures to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and its citizens from such attacks.

