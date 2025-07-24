Temporary Shelters Open in Sisaket Province Amid Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes



Sisaket: The atmosphere on the first night at the evacuation center in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, was tense as people were forced to leave their homes due to ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.





According to Thai News Agency, this marks the first night that residents of Kantharalak District have had to seek refuge outside their homes following Cambodia’s firing of rockets into civilian residential areas, a move that violates international agreements. Throughout the day, more than 41,000 individuals in the district were evacuated to various safe points. The evacuation center in question is expected to host the majority of evacuees due to its proximity to the border, located approximately 40 kilometers away, with 4,865 people currently residing there. Other nearby points are also accommodating evacuees.





The tense situation has caused significant stress and anxiety among the displaced individuals. In response, officers are conducting public relations efforts to encourage affected individuals and are providing them with medicine and other necessary supplies.





Further, authorities are urging residents to heed the advice of Mr. Anupong Suksomnit, Governor of Sisaket Province. He has communicated to those hesitant to evacuate due to concerns over property or pets that Village Security Guards (VSG), village headmen, and kamnans are closely monitoring every village. The governor has asked for cooperation from all residents to leave the risk areas and move to designated meeting points to ensure their safety and that of their families.

