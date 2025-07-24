Thai Embassy Urges Citizens in Cambodia to Return Home Amid Rising Tensions



Phnom penh: The Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has issued a crucial advisory for Thai citizens currently in Cambodia, urging them to depart the country at the earliest opportunity. This advisory comes in light of escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

According to Thai News Agency, the Royal Thai Embassy has been closely monitoring the increasing hostilities between the two nations. The situation has seen continuous escalation, with clashes reported in several areas along their shared border. The Embassy anticipates that these tensions may become more prolonged and widespread, leading to the advisory for Thai nationals residing or temporarily staying in Cambodia to leave. Additionally, the Embassy has requested that Thais avoid traveling to Cambodia until the situation stabilizes.

For those in need of emergency assistance, the Embassy has provided contact information for various Thai agencies. Thai citizens can reach out to the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh at (+855) 975 749 682, the Royal Thai C

onsulate-General in Siem Reap at (+855) 86 608 999, or the Consular Affairs Department Call Center at (+66) 2 572 8442, with services available 24 hours a day.