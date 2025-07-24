Police Chief Reveals Strategy to Secure Rear Areas Amid Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes



Phanom dong rak: The national police chief has disclosed the implementation of a strategic plan aimed at safeguarding the areas behind the conflict zone on the Thai-Cambodian border. This initiative includes assessing the number of injured individuals and facilitating the evacuation of patients after the closure of the castle and deployment of troops to the location.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the national police chief, provided an update on the situation along the border in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, near Prasat Ta Muen Thom. The Cambodian side initiated gunfire, leading to injuries among Thai soldiers and civilians.





The national police chief highlighted that an official tally of casualties is currently in progress. While the military is leading the primary mission, the police are executing a plan to secure the rear areas. Surin Provincial Police are actively engaged, focusing on internal security, evacuating civilians, coordinating with relevant agencies, and ensuring the injured are safely transported in collaboration with local hospitals.





Addressing the potential deployment of additional forces, the national police chief noted that the military had previously requested crowd control units in anticipation of potential conflicts between civilians on both sides, especially near Ta Muen Thom temple. However, with the temple’s closure, the deployment of these forces has been halted. The chief stressed that military operations are primarily in effect, with the police concentrating on maintaining peace and order in the rear areas.





Additionally, the Border Patrol Police stationed along the border bunker line will continue their duties in support of the military’s mission.

