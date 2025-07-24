Search
Close this search box.

Heal the Minds of Buriram Residents: Mobilize Officers to Maintain Security at Night


Bangkok: Buriram Province mobilized officers to patrol the area to maintain security during the night after evacuating more than 20,000 villagers to shelters, while most villagers are still worried. Officers were arranged to provide psychological support.



According to Thai News Agency, the mass evacuation was initiated in response to escalating concerns among the residents. The move to shelters was seen as a necessary step to ensure the safety of the villagers amid growing fears about their security. Despite the relocation, anxiety remains prevalent among the community members.



In response to the situation, authorities have deployed officers not only to maintain order but also to offer psychological assistance to the affected residents. The presence of these officers is intended to alleviate the stress and uncertainty faced by the villagers during this challenging time.



Efforts are ongoing to address the concerns of the community and to restore a sense of normalcy. The authorities are committed to ensuring that the safety and well-being of the residents are prioritized as they navigate through this period of uncertainty.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.