Heal the Minds of Buriram Residents: Mobilize Officers to Maintain Security at Night



Bangkok: Buriram Province mobilized officers to patrol the area to maintain security during the night after evacuating more than 20,000 villagers to shelters, while most villagers are still worried. Officers were arranged to provide psychological support.





