Blood Donations Surge as Thai-Cambodian Border Tensions Escalate



Bangkok: Thais flock to donate blood at the Thai Red Cross Society after violent clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border. Today, the amount of blood exceeded the target and is being distributed to hospitals in border areas.





According to Thai News Agency, at the Thai Red Cross Society, there were a large number of people continuously coming to donate blood since noon. Officials reported that normally, there are less than 500 people donating blood per day, but as of 7:14 p.m. today, there were 1,647 people registered to donate blood, receiving 1,352 units of blood. It is expected that today, the number of blood donors will reach 2,000. After this step, officials will screen the blood, which will take about 24 hours, before sending it to patients at various hospitals.





You can go to the 7 fixed blood donation units, including: Red Cross Station 11 Wisesniyom (Bang Khae), Blood donation room, The Mall 4 branches (Bang Khae, Bang Kapi, Ngam Wong Wan, Tha Phra branch), The Emporium Shopping Mall, Thai style house (Wong Sawang area). Additionally, there are 8 National Blood Service Branch Hospitals in Bangkok, including: Ramathibodi Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Police Hospital, Somdej Phra Pinklao Hospital, Royal Thai Navy Medical Department, Rajavithi Hospital, Institute of Pathology, Phramongkutklao Hospital Medical Center, Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Royal Thai Air Force Medical Department, Faculty of Medicine, Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University.





Regionally, there will be 12 National Blood Service Centers nationwide, including Lopburi, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thung Song), Songkhla, and Phuket. Regions near affected provinces, such as Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani, will be able to deliver blood faster than Bangkok.





In addition, reporters also asked the people who came to donate blood. They all said that in the afternoon they saw the news about the clash. After work, they came to donate blood. They felt shocked by the incident and felt sorry for those who died. They also asked the border soldiers to fight and protect their area.





Today, the Red Cross Society has sent 200 units of blood to help hospitals in border areas, including: National Blood Service, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Surin Hospital, National Blood Service, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Saraphithiprasong Military Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Saraphithiprasong Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Kantharalak Hospital, Sisaket Province.





From tomorrow until July 27, 2025, online blood donation appointment registration will be open for 500 people per day to reserve blood to help patients in border areas where weapons are used. Blood reserves of 500 bags per day are needed. You can register at or the website of the Thai Red Cross Society. You can also walk in.

