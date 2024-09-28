Thai futsal loses to France, eliminated from the Futsal World Cup round of 16



The Thai national futsal team lost to France 2-5, unfortunately being eliminated from the round of 16 of the 2024 Futsal World Cup.

The 2024 Futsal World Cup, Round of 16, yesterday at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex in Uzbekistan, the Thai national team in the world’s 9th ranked blue uniform took the field to meet France, ranked 10th in the world. In the last round, the French team had a drama in which they did not play to their full potential in the match against Iran, hoping to meet Thailand. It appeared that this pair was evenly matched in the beginning of the game, before in the 8th minute, France scored the first goal to lead 1-0 in the first half from Steve Bendaly who shot with his left foot into the goal.

In the second half, Mamadou Toure put the French team ahead 2-0 in the 23rd minute, but a minute later, Thailand got a penalty kick and Suphawit Theunklang took the shot to make it 1-2. In the 29th minute, France extended their lead to 3-1 when Abdesamad Mohammed lifted the ball over Arus Se

nbat and into the goal, but the War Elephants refused to give up and made it 2-3 from a free kick by Narongsak Wingwon.

However, in the end, Thailand played power play but missed, allowing Suhail Muhudin to shoot from a distance into the goal. France led 4-2

and the French team scored another goal from Ayoub Saadaoui. The game ended with the Thai national futsal team losing to France 2-5, being eliminated from the last 16 for the 4th time in a row and still unable to go further than this round.

