Thai Army Mobilizes Second Wave of Troops for Earthquake Relief in Myanmar



Bangkok: The Thai Army has dispatched a second shift of troops to aid in the aftermath of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, embarking on “Operation Mandalay 82” to solidify its role in regional humanitarian efforts.





According to Thai News Agency, the ceremony for sending off the second batch of humanitarian relief personnel was led by General Songwit Noonpakdee, the Supreme Commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. The troops departed from the 2nd Military Airport, Wing 6, in Bangkok’s Don Mueang District, heading to Myanmar following the devastating 8.2-magnitude earthquake on March 28. The quake severely impacted several key areas, particularly the city of Mandalay.





During the dispatch ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, along with commanders and representatives from various agencies, expressed their readiness to support the mission, reflecting Thailand’s commitment to humanitarian aid and its solidarity with Myanmar in times of crisis.





The Commander-in-Chief addressed the troops, emphasizing the importance of “Operation Mandalay 82” as a mission driven by humanitarian values beyond borders and race. He praised the professionalism of the Thai military, highlighting the contributions of its medical, transportation, construction, and communications units.





Furthermore, the Supreme Commander disclosed that the Myanmar Foreign Minister conveyed gratitude to the Thai government through diplomatic channels, acknowledging the Thai military’s assistance which prioritized action over publicity. The mission was commended for its genuine efforts and effectiveness in alleviating suffering.





In addition, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand have extended their support by providing relief supplies through the Royal Thai Air Force, setting an example for the soldiers to follow in their humanitarian endeavors.





The Thai government has tasked the Royal Thai Army Headquarters with establishing the ‘Myanmar Earthquake Relief Team’ under the Operations Office, Department of Military Strategy. This team operates with a comprehensive plan addressing all aspects of disaster relief.





The second task force consists of 55 personnel, including members from the Control Division, Coordination Division, MERT Emergency Medical Unit, Civil Engineering Unit, Search and Rescue Unit, General Support Unit, and Security Unit.





Their primary mission is to continue providing humanitarian aid by supporting the Myanmar government’s efforts in disaster recovery, mitigating physical and mental distress, and conducting search, rescue, and medical operations. The MERT unit, in particular, has adapted to function as a Mobile Clinic, ensuring rapid assistance to remote areas, supporting communication efforts, assessing damage, and distributing donations from various sectors in Thailand.





This mission underscores the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ leadership in regional humanitarian security and reflects Thailand’s earnest commitment to its neighbors in times of adversity, fostering enduring friendship between the two nations.

