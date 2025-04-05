Army Prepares to Facilitate During Songkran Festival Amid Concerns Over Uighur Repatriation



Bangkok: Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, announced that the army is gearing up to assist citizens during the Songkran Festival, highlighting ongoing safety measures by military and police forces. This comes in response to public concerns surrounding the repatriation of Uighurs to China.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham elaborated on the army’s efforts to deploy personnel across districts to assist travelers. These measures include setting up shelters and medical units near rest stops and army areas to offer initial care. He underscored the military’s commitment to supporting citizens as they return to their hometowns, reconnect with families, and resume work.





Addressing the issue of Uighurs being sent back to China, Mr. Phumtham stated that the matter has been resolved, assuring that individuals were returned to their families without incident. He dismissed fears surrounding the situation, reiterating that national security processes are in place and do not require additional measures that might incite fear among the public.

