Phumtham Urges Swift Action for Building Collapse Survivors and Victims’ Families


Bangkok: Phumtham Vejjayachai, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has called for expedited assistance for survivors and the prompt return of the deceased’s bodies to their families following the collapse of the new Office of the Auditor General building. He emphasized that these actions are crucial ahead of the upcoming meeting to investigate the cause of the collapse.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham discussed the Prime Minister’s initiative to convene a meeting with relevant agencies to delve into the reasons behind the building’s failure. He highlighted that the government has consistently prioritized rescue operations, underscoring the importance of safeguarding human lives. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the Prime Minister has directed all ministries to be accountable, with the army having dispatched personnel to assist from the onset of the incident. He affirmed that the government has diligently adhered to all necessary protocols.



Mr. Phumtham stressed the urgency of resolving the situation, particularly in locating both survivors and the deceased, to allow their families to proceed with religious rites.

