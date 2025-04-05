Phumtham Advocates for Parliamentary Process on Entertainment Complex Act



Bangkok: “Phumtham” stated that it should be a parliamentary process to discuss the Entertainment Complex Act, pointing out that protesting in front of the parliament cannot claim to be the voice of all the people, seeing it as generating income into the system to cope with the United States raising tariffs. Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, highlighted the importance of adhering to democratic procedures in addressing the Entertainment Complex Act, currently under consideration by the House of Representatives.





According to Thai News Agency, Phumtham emphasized that the government is fulfilling its responsibilities by evaluating the conditions surrounding the draft bill, which is slated for discussion on April 9th. He stressed the importance of parliamentary debate, encouraging opposition parties to present their perspectives within the legislative framework. Phumtham underscored that democracy relies on resolving issues through parliamentary processes, rather than external protests, which may not represent the entire populace. He urged consideration of the broader public opinion across the country, asserting that the perspectives of provincial constituents may differ from those of the opposition.





Phumtham also noted that both opposition and government factions are engaged in the parliamentary process, advocating for improvements and changes that benefit the nation. He called for a rational approach to the draft law, highlighting the need for effective protective measures rather than outright opposition. Phumtham clarified that the draft law is not intended to promote gambling, as entry restrictions would be in place for minors and individuals below specific income thresholds.





Furthermore, Phumtham addressed the economic context, pointing out the challenges posed by U.S. tax measures affecting international trade. He mentioned Singapore’s response to a 10% import tax, contrasting it with Thailand’s 36% rate. Phumtham suggested that the Entertainment Complex Act could contribute to increasing national income and alleviating economic pressures. He urged for a balanced view, focusing on problem-solving rather than dramatic opposition.

