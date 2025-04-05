BIMSTEC Summit Concludes with Regional Cooperation Highlights



Bangkok: BIMSTEC 7-nation meeting concludes, reflecting strong regional cooperation drive, including trade and investment, important transportation between the Bay of Bengal and Thailand, and successful resolution of international disasters.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, summarized the overall success of Thailand in hosting the 6th BIMSTEC Summit or the 7 Bay of Bengal countries from 3-4 April 2025. The meeting opened a forum for leaders from 7 member countries to discuss cooperation issues in the economy, digital, disaster management, and urgent regional issues, as well as promoting the vision of “PRO BIMSTEC” that aims for prosperity, sustainability, recovery, and openness.





The chairmanship of the meeting by Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, also demonstrated Thailand’s proactive role as host, bringing member countries together to strengthen regional cooperation. It was also a meeting between leaders of 7 countries, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, in a full meeting and the first face-to-face meeting in 7 years.





Mr. Chirayu further said that for the success of this meeting, BIMSTEC leaders have approved 6 important outcome documents, consisting of Bangkok Vision 2030, which is a strategic plan to create ‘PRO BIMSTEC’ by 2030, the Declaration of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, the Rules of Procedure for the Operational Mechanism under the BIMSTEC Framework, the Report of the Expert Group on the Future of BIMSTEC, the Agreement on Cooperation in Maritime Transport, and the Joint Statement on the Impact of the Earthquake in Myanmar, reflecting the commitment of member states to drive cooperation and strengthen the region.





The benefits that Thailand will receive from this BIMSTEC meeting will bring tangible benefits to the Thai people, including increasing the competitiveness of Thai products in the global market, creating new marketing and investment opportunities, and strengthening economic connectivity through efficient transportation and logistics networks. In addition, cooperation in culture and tourism will help stimulate the tourism sector and promote domestic employment.





In addition, before the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the leaders of Nepal and India on the occasion of their official visit to Thailand, upgrading the relationship and signing the cooperation agreement in all dimensions. He also held bilateral discussions with leaders during the meeting, including the leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Myanmar, who discussed solving human trafficking, call centers, and drugs, as well as concluding the resolution of disasters between the borders of both countries, including following up on transportation that had an agreement in the past to be a route from Thailand to Myanmar and into India as a trade channel in the Indian Ocean market to Southeast Asia, etc.





‘This mission, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, has proven Thailand’s potential as a strong host and leader of the regional platform, both in terms of negotiation, management, and creating cooperation that benefits the Thai people and BIMSTEC member countries throughout the region,’ said Mr. Jirayu.

