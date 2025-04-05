Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Urgently Enhances SMS Warning System



Bangkok: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation held an urgent meeting with three mobile network service providers to accelerate rehearsals and adjust the process of sending warning information via SMS and Cell Broadcast.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, chaired the meeting with representatives from AIS Public Company Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited, and National Telecommunications Public Company Limited (NT). The meeting focused on discussing, rehearsing, and adjusting the processes to warn the public via the Short Message System (SMS) and Cell Broadcast system.





Mr. Phasakorn emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Department and the three network providers to establish an efficient warning system. As the Cell Broadcast system is still under development, the department and network providers have agreed on clear guidelines for reporting warnings via SMS and Virtual Cell Broadcast, especially in cases of earthquakes and other disasters.





The Director-General assured that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is committed to making the disaster warning system effective and accessible to all citizens. He highlighted the department’s preparation of an emergency case plan to ensure smooth coordination with all agencies in warning citizens of disasters. Mr. Phasakorn also announced plans for the department to test the Cell Broadcast system of the National Telecom Public Company Limited to demonstrate its readiness to alert citizens of potential disasters.

