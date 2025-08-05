Thai Army Asserts Control Over Anma Channel, Enhances Border Security



Bangkok: The Royal Thai Army has reaffirmed that the Anma Channel is under Thai sovereignty and is ramping up border security measures following the complete retaking of the area.





According to Thai News Agency, a spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Defense accused Thailand of deploying armed troops and equipment into the “Anse” area, which Cambodia claims as its own territory, after a ceasefire agreement came into effect. The Cambodian official also alleged that Thai forces conducted patrols that encroached upon the disputed area.





Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvari responded by clarifying that the disputed territory is actually the “Chong An Ma” area, which belongs to Thailand. He noted that Cambodia has previously encroached upon this region, prompting Thailand to lodge protest letters on several occasions. Despite these efforts, Cambodian authorities have yet to take corrective actions.





The Thai military has successfully secured control over the area and is taking measures to enhance security. These include demining operations and using machinery to clear the region of any mines that Cambodia may have secretly planted. The goal is to ensure safe deployment of forces to maintain control and protect Thailand’s sovereignty along the operational lines established by the Thai side.

