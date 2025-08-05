Cabinet Approves Compensation for Victims of Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes



Bangkok: The Cabinet has approved a compensation package for officials and civilians affected by the recent border clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. This decision encompasses financial relief for government officials who lost their lives or became disabled while on duty, with specific provisions for civilians as well.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet’s decision is based on proposals from the National Security Council (NSC). The financial assistance is slated to be effective from July 16, 2025, and will continue until the situation normalizes. The framework allows for further budget allocations should additional individuals be affected.





The approved compensation rates are categorized as follows: Government officials including soldiers, rangers, police, and Border Patrol Police who died or became disabled will receive 10 million baht. Those seriously injured will receive 1 million baht, while civilians suffering similar fates will receive 8 million baht and 800,000 baht for death or disability and serious injuries, respectively.





The Cabinet has sanctioned a budget of 404.60 million baht to cover the compensation from July 16 to August 2, 2025. This budget is to be sourced from the central budget and the Disaster Relief Fund, as per the regulations under the Prime Minister’s Office. Additionally, government agencies have been tasked with gathering further information to facilitate compensation for property damage.

