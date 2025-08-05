Thai and Cambodian Soldiers Face Off at Chong An Ma



Ubon ratchathani: The Royal Thai Army has clarified an incident involving Cambodian soldiers cutting barbed wire at the “Chong An Ma” area and subsequently ordering them to stop and leave the area.





According to Thai News Agency, the Royal Thai Army reported the discovery of five Cambodian soldiers cutting concertina wire at the Chong An Ma area. Thai soldiers instructed the Cambodian troops to halt their actions and retreat. The concertina wire has since been restored to its original condition, and Thailand continues to maintain its military presence.





An Army spokesperson detailed that on August 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., officers from the 2310th Ranger Company observed the Cambodian soldiers tampering with the concertina wire. This wire was placed by the Thai side to reinforce security and assert Thai sovereignty in the Chong An Ma Market area, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.





Upon identifying the situation, Thai forces promptly communicated with the Cambodian soldiers, instructing them to stop their actions and leave the area. The Cambodian soldiers complied with the request and withdrew from the region.





Following the incident, Thai officials restored the accordion wire to its original state. The Thai military remains vigilant, continuously monitoring the situation in the area, which is reported to be stable.

