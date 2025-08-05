Search
Ministry of Interior Proposes Dismissal of Two Blue Line Directors-General


Bangkok: The Ministry of Interior is gearing up to propose to the Cabinet the dismissal of two directors-general associated with the Blue Line Project. Concurrently, Chachoengsao Governor Khajornkiat is set to take charge of land management, while Chettha will lead the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), and Rayong Governor Phasakon is slated for a new appointment.

According to Thai News Agency, today’s Cabinet meeting will see the Ministry of Interior proposing five key appointments for Cabinet approval. Mr. Pornpoj Penpas, the current Director-General of the Department of Lands, is nominated to become the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. Mr. Chettha Mosikarat, who currently serves as the Deputy Permanent Secretary, is in line to become the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Furthermore, Mr. Khajornkiat Rakphanitchamani, the incumbent Governor of Chachoengsao, is expected to be appointed as the Director-General of the Depart
ment of Lands. Mr. Phasakon Boonyalak, who is currently the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, is set to become the Governor of Rayong. Lastly, Mr. Traiphop Wongtrairat, the current Governor of Rayong, is slated to take over as the Governor of Phetchaburi.

