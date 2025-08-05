Bhumtham Calls for Unity Amidst Thai Border and Tariff Challenges



Bangkok: Bhumtham has made an appeal to Thai citizens to unite in the face of two pressing challenges: border tensions with Cambodia and tariff negotiations with the United States. He emphasized the importance of national solidarity in tackling these issues, while also announcing the formation of a committee to investigate fake news on social media, which could potentially threaten national security. Expressing his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, he announced that the Cabinet has approved compensation of 10 million baht for soldiers and 8 million baht for civilians who perished in the Thai-Cambodian border clashes.





According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as Prime Minister, issued a government statement titled “Overcoming Two Crises, Moving Forward Together.” He noted that Thailand has recently navigated significant challenges affecting both national security and economic stability. Since February 2015, tensions have persisted along the Thai-Cambodian border. The Thai government has opted for a strategy of non-provocation and has emphasized the need to curb the spread of fake news that could erode trust domestically and internationally. Importantly, the government has consistently adhered to a peaceful approach, respecting international law and humanitarian principles.





Bhumtham reiterated the Thai identity as peace-loving people, who coexist with respect for human dignity. However, when conflicts lead to the loss of innocent lives, the government is compelled to take decisive military, intelligence, and diplomatic actions to safeguard national sovereignty and restore normalcy. With the recent easing of border clashes, negotiations are underway to resolve the issue peacefully through the GBC meeting, adhering to principles that Thailand has always championed.





The government has expressed deep condolences for the losses endured by families and citizens in the affected border provinces. Recognizing the immeasurable nature of these losses, the government is committed to mobilizing resources across sectors to compensate for the loss of life, property, and income. The Cabinet’s decision to provide financial compensation is part of these efforts. Additionally, the government has appointed a committee to scrutinize social media content to prevent the dissemination of fake news that could compromise national security.





Another pressing issue is the trade tariffs imposed by the United States. The government has pledged to address this concern with a consistent and prudent strategy that aligns with the nation’s best interests. The recent announcement of a 19% trade tariff on Thailand underscores the necessity for close collaboration between the government and stakeholders, enabling Thailand to maintain its global competitiveness. This situation is seen as an opportunity for Thailand to expand economically on the global stage.





Acknowledging the evolving global economic landscape, the government has introduced financial measures to support adaptation. These include soft loans, debt relief, promotion of local products, and budgetary support for Thai entrepreneurs and farmers. The aim is to ensure that all sectors can navigate these changes with stability.





The experiences from these challenges have underscored the need for unity among Thai people as a crucial driving force. The call is for Thais to come together and seize the opportunities and challenges ahead, with the shared goal of creating a peaceful and prosperous Thailand for all citizens.

