Sun Halo Blesses Holy Water Ceremony in Phitsanulok During Songkran Festival



Phitsanulok: The sun halo appeared during the holy water pouring ceremony in Phitsanulok Province, marking a significant event during the ‘Song Nam Phra – Song Nam Thep Taphakhao, auspicious Songkran’ celebration. The event was organized for the year 68 by the Phitsanulok Governor and local leaders to bring good fortune to the people during the Songkran festival. Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima Province witnessed a vibrant procession of the Buddha image through the city gate archway to celebrate the first day of Songkran.





According to Thai News Agency, the Governor of Phitsanulok Province, along with the president of the Red Cross Society of the province and other local leaders, organized the “Bathing Buddha Image – Bathing the God of Taphakhao, auspicious Songkran” event at Wat Taphakhaohai, Hua Ro Subdistrict, Mueang Phitsanulok District. The ceremony started with offering alms to monks and making merit, followed by a homage ceremony to the statue of the god Taphakhaohai or Phra Indra Nimittan. Participants also bathed a replica of Phra Buddha Chinnarat and other sacred objects of the city, receiving amulets as souvenirs for good fortune. The appearance of a halo during the ceremony was seen as a positive omen for the Thai New Year.





In Khon Kaen Province, the Songkran festival atmosphere was lively despite the official water play schedule on Khao Niao Road being set for the following day. Families and friends brought large buckets of water on pickup trucks, driving through various roads in Khon Kaen Municipality, particularly on Ruean Rom Road, Na Muang Road, and Pracha Samran Road. Tourists joined the fun, while shop owners set up tables and stages, preparing to sell snacks and Songkran water play equipment, spraying water on cars and passersby. On Srichan Road, or Khao Niao Road, organizers were busy preparing a large stage for the Dok Khun Siang Khaen Festival.





In Nakhon Ratchasima, Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum led the procession of Phra Kanthararat from Wat Phra Narai Maharat Worawihan. The procession, which covered over 1 kilometer, consisted of more than 15 processions, moving through Chom Phon Road, Chum Phon Road, and Ratchadamnoen Road, passing through the city gate archway into the Thao Suranari Monument. Many cultural activities, such as folk art performances and a ceremony to celebrate Phra Khanthararat, were held at the monument. Phra Khanthararat was enshrined for public homage before being returned to Wat Phra Narai Maharat Worawihan.





Moreover, the Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Cultural Promotion, organized the traditional procession of Phra Khanthararat through the Maha Songkran Korat city gate arches from April 12-15. The event featured activities such as the 9-temple holy water tunnel arches and a retro circle dance competition, offering the public and tourists a chance to experience Thai traditions firsthand.

