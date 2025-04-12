Disaster Prevention: Investigate Fraud in Similan Islands National Park Entrance Fees



Phang Nga: Special report on disaster prevention, supported by the NACC Fund, today went to observe the random inspection of the work of the officials of Similan Islands National Park, Phang Nga Province, found a lack of transparency or assumptions of leakage of park entrance fees





According to Thai News Agency, the inspection aimed to address concerns related to financial management within the park. The investigation focused on the processes and procedures employed by park officials in collecting entrance fees from visitors. The inspection revealed potential irregularities in the handling of these fees, sparking calls for further inquiry into the park’s financial practices.





The findings have prompted authorities to consider implementing stricter oversight measures to ensure accountability and transparency in the park’s operations. The NACC Fund, which supports the disaster prevention initiative, has emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to maintain integrity and trust in the management of national resources.





The Similan Islands National Park is a popular tourist destination, attracting numerous visitors each year. The entrance fees collected are intended to support the maintenance and conservation of the park. However, the recent findings have raised concerns about the effective utilization of these funds, necessitating immediate attention from relevant authorities.

