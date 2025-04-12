Pollution Control Department Confirms Safe Water Quality for Songkran Festivities



Bangkok: Most of the water quality is considered to be fair to good for playing Songkran. The Pollution Control Department revealed the results of the water quality inspections at important tourist attractions during Songkran. Most of the results were found to be at a fair to good level, safe enough for Songkran.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Priyaporn Suwannaket, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), revealed that during the Songkran Festival, people will go to relax or play Songkran at important tourist attractions. From checking the water quality at popular places to provide information for people and tourists to play water, such as Chet Sao Noi Waterfall in Saraburi Province, Lam Prataw Dam in Chaiyaphum Province, Tat Ton Waterfall in Chaiyaphum Province, Sala Beach Pattaya 2 in Nakhon Sawan Province, Bang Phra Luang Floating Market in Nakhon Sawan Province, around the moat of Chiang Mai, in front of Anoma Hotel (Tha Phae Gate), in front of Nong Buak Hat Public Park, Suan Dok G

ate, Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai Province, the water quality is mostly fair to good, safe enough to play Songkran.

Ms. Priyaporn continued that the Pollution Control Department has been continuously monitoring the beaches. Tourist beaches that are popular with tourists and have good water quality include Mae Ramphueng Beach, Arboretum, Rayong Province, Pattaya Beach, Chonburi Province, Hua Hin Beach, Thao Kosa Park, Khao Kalok Beach, Ban Krut Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Ao Sapli Beach, Chumphon Province, Ao Thong Nai Pan Beach, Rin Beach, Koh Phangan, Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui Province, Surat Thani Province, Hin Ngam Beach, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Khao Lak Beach, Khakkhak Beach, Bang Niang Beach, Bang Sak Beach, Phang Nga Province, Ban Khlong Nin Beach, Khlong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta Province, Nopparat Thara Beach, Bileh Beach, Koh Hong Province, Krabi Province, Nai Yang Beach, Nai Harn Beach, Patong Beach, Phuket Province.

In addition, the Pollution Control Department also has a star-rated b

each project, which is an assessment of beaches that are beautiful, naturally complete, have good environmental and tourism management, and are worth visiting. In 2025, there were 2 beaches with the highest rating (5 stars): Bileh Beach, Koh Hong, Krabi Province and Koh Kradan Beach, Trang Province. Next (4.5 stars) were 4 beaches: Khao Kalok Beach, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province; Chao Mai Beach, Trang Province; Laem Son Beach, Satun Province; and Yong Ling Beach, Trang Province.

Regardless of the source of water, Songkran water players should play with caution. Water should not get into the eyes, ears, nose, or mouth. They should also shower and clean their bodies thoroughly after playing Songkran water. If they experience any abnormal symptoms such as skin irritation or a rash while playing, they should stop playing and clean their bodies immediately.

If there are water sources in any area where people and tourists bring water from that source to play Songkran, please have the province assign relevant agenc

ies, such as the Office of Environment and Pollution Control, the Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office, the Provincial Public Health Office, to conduct water quality measurements to provide information to warn people in the area.