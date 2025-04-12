Investigation into Chinese Company’s Role in Building Collapse Nears Halfway Mark



Bangkok: The investigation into the Chinese company’s nominee responsible for the construction of the Office of the Auditor General building, which collapsed, is nearing the halfway point. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has been expediting efforts to uncover all parties involved in the incident.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Woranan Srilam, Director of the Consumer Protection Division and spokesperson for the DSI, announced that the collapse of the State Audit Office building has been accepted as a special case. The investigation focuses on the business operations of China Railway Number Ten, a joint venture company. The probe is nearly 50% complete, with evidence gathered regarding the company’s joint ventures, contracts, and past work. The investigation seeks to determine potential offenses under the Alien Business Act and any instances of bid rigging in procurement and contracting processes. The DSI is examining construction materials, such as cement, for compliance with industry standards, with the possibility of additional charges if specifications are not met.





The financial activities of three nominees from the Chinese company are also under scrutiny to identify further involvement. Authorities have called for those implicated to come forward and clarify their positions to assert their innocence.





In a separate case, the Revenue Department has accused the DSI of taking criminal action against Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd. for issuing over 7,000 fake tax invoices valued at more than 200 million baht. The Revenue Department recently received a letter indicating evidence of potential tax discrepancies, which it has acknowledged as a separate case.





Furthermore, in Rayong Province, the Ministry of Industry and the DSI are investigating Xin Ke Yuan Steel Company Limited following the discovery of hazardous red dust waste stored at its facility. An investigation team has been established, pending approval from the DSI Director-General to commence further inquiry.

