Songkran Hat Yai Expects 780 Million Baht to Circulate



Songkhla: Songkran Hat Yai in Songkhla Province this year is lively. TAT expects more than 70,000 tourists to join the event, with more than 780 million baht circulating throughout the province.





According to Thai News Agency, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has projected significant economic activity as Songkran festivities take place in Hat Yai. The event is expected to draw in a large number of visitors, contributing to the local economy.





The anticipation of 70,000 tourists visiting the province highlights the significance of the Songkran celebration in attracting both domestic and international tourists. This influx is expected to result in substantial monetary circulation, benefiting local businesses and service providers in the area.





The Songkran festival, known for its vibrant water celebrations, is a major event in Thailand, drawing attention to regions like Songkhla Province. The projected economic impact underscores the importance of such cultural events in promoting tourism and economic growth at the local and national levels.

