Engineering Student Fatally Stabbed by Teenagers in Pathum Thani



Pathum Thani: Teenagers fatally stabbed an engineering student and stole his shirt and mobile phone, prompting police to review CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers. The victim, known as Mr. Thanat, was riding his motorcycle home when he was targeted by a gang of young men under a footbridge at the U-turn point, near a bridge over Khlong Nueng in Saphan Fa Rangsit Nakhon Nayok 6, Tambon Prachathipat, Amphoe Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani Province.





According to Thai News Agency, police from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, along with rescue workers from Rangsit Municipality, responded to the scene where Mr. Thanat, 26, was found in critical condition. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his right ribcage, right wrist, right chest, abdomen, and left arm. Despite being rushed to Prachathipat Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.





Volunteer staff from Rangsit Municipality disclosed that upon receiving the alert, they rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance. Prior to their arrival, a concerned citizen had already intervened, attempting to disperse the brawling group and administering first aid to Mr. Thanat before he was transported to the hospital.





Mr. Thirasak, the father of the deceased, was informed of his son’s tragic death by police. His son, a final-year engineering student on the brink of graduation, had been engaged in an internship and was last seen wearing a shop shirt. The father recounted a missed call from his son around 7:30 PM, only to be later notified of the fatal incident. Several personal items, including the victim’s phone and shirt, were reportedly missing.





A close friend of Mr. Thirasak expressed deep sorrow for the grieving father, highlighting the bond between them and the deceased’s diligence as a student. The victim, who was on a school break, had been undertaking an internship arranged by his father. The friend reminisced about their last dinner together, underscoring the profound loss of an only son.





Initial investigations by the police involved inspecting the crime scene and collecting photographic evidence. Law enforcement officials plan to scrutinize CCTV footage for potential leads on the suspects and have deployed a team of detectives to pursue the group of teenagers responsible for the crime, aiming for legal prosecution.

