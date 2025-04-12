Chiang Mai’s Songkran Celebrations Kick Off with Citywide Water Festivities



Bangkok: The first day of Songkran in Chiang Mai was a wet day throughout the city. The lively festivities saw residents and tourists, both Thai and foreign, coming together to indulge in traditional water splashing activities. From morning until evening, the city was alive with the sounds and sights of Songkran revelry.





According to Thai News Agency, the celebrations in Chiang Mai Province drew a significant number of participants who took to the streets with enthusiasm. The event marked a vibrant start to the Songkran festival, as people of all ages engaged in the water fights that have become synonymous with the holiday.

