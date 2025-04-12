Search
Close this search box.

Chiang Mai’s Songkran Celebrations Kick Off with Citywide Water Festivities


Bangkok: The first day of Songkran in Chiang Mai was a wet day throughout the city. The lively festivities saw residents and tourists, both Thai and foreign, coming together to indulge in traditional water splashing activities. From morning until evening, the city was alive with the sounds and sights of Songkran revelry.



According to Thai News Agency, the celebrations in Chiang Mai Province drew a significant number of participants who took to the streets with enthusiasm. The event marked a vibrant start to the Songkran festival, as people of all ages engaged in the water fights that have become synonymous with the holiday.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.