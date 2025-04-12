Collapsed Building Search in Bangkok Faces Obstacles as Death Toll Rises



Bangkok: Drilling to the base of the building, dismantling the collapsed building, but no signs of life have been found. The Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation revealed that they are continuing to drill to the base of the building, but have not yet found any light or vital signs at the point where the rescue team claimed to have found the light of a mobile phone.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, revealed the progress of the search in Zone B where the telephone light was found, hoping to find survivors. Since yesterday until this morning, officials have dug until they opened the work site, approximately 4 meters deep and 4 meters wide, reaching the base of the building. However, they faced obstacles such as a large 4×6 concrete slab weighing approximately 10 tons blocking the way and many steel bars. Therefore, they had to meet again to search because they were concerned about the safety of the officials working.





At present, no mobile phone lights or any other lights have been found because the inspection required opening up the area, so no light was seen inside. It was confirmed from the beginning that no vital signs or response to the knocking signal was found from anyone. The radar camera did not find any vital signs or movement. The rescue team only said and showed a clip of the moment they found it. However, the officers still had to use the machinery to move forward and dismantle the wreckage. They will have to come back and plan again to protect the safety of the officers on the job.





Officials are still investigating suspicious locations and have found eight locations believed to be human remains. They are in the process of entering the area and will dig to widen the area. The remains will then be sent for DNA testing at the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Medicine. As for the search mission to track down missing persons, officials will focus on using large machinery to clear out debris, alternating with sending rescue teams on foot with K9 dogs to sniff out trapped people.





The latest death toll is 32, with 9 injured and 62 still under search.

