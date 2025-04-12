Maha Songkran Korat 2025 Kicks Off with Phra Khanthararat Procession



Nakhon Ratchasima: Continuing the tradition of the procession of Phra Khanthararat, the great Songkran festival in Korat has begun. The ‘Maha Songkran Korat 2025’ has started, continuing the tradition of the procession of Phra Khanthararat through the city gate arch.





According to Thai News Agency, the atmosphere of the Songkran Festival celebration in Nakhon Ratchasima Province has commenced. Mr. Chaiwat Chuenkosum, the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, led the procession of Phra Khanthararat from Wat Phra Narai Maharat Worawihan through the city gate arch. This significant symbol of the city saw over 15 processions covering a distance of over 1 kilometer, continuing the traditions of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Khorat City, during the Songkran Festival of 2025, scheduled from 12-15 April.





The ceremony initiated at Wat Phra Narai Maharat Worawihan, where the Phra Khanthararat statue was carried out of the golden pagoda and placed on a royal chariot. The procession passed through major roads, including Chom Phon Road, Chum Phon Road, and Ratchadamnoen Road, heading toward the Thao Suranaree Monument, where people gathered to pay their respects.





At the Thao Suranari Monument, cultural activities such as folk art performances from local organizations were held. The celebration included a ceremony to honor Phra Khanthararat with chanting to welcome the Thai New Year and a ceremony to bathe the Buddha image for good fortune. Phra Khanthararat will be enshrined for the public to pay homage for one night before returning to Wat Phra Narai Maharat Worawihan on April 13.





Further, the Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Cultural Promotion, has organized the traditional procession of Phra Khanthararat through the city gate arches, Maha Songkran Korat, from 12-15 April 2025 at the Thao Suranari Monument Square. The event features activities such as the 9 temples’ holy water tunnel arches and the retro circle dance contest, offering the public and tourists the chance to join in and experience Thai traditions closely.

