“Suang” Criticizes Bhumjaithai’s Campaign Tactics, Assures Pheu Thai’s Hold on Sisaket Seat



Bangkok: Mr. Surawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports and Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, has expressed confidence that his party will retain the MP seat in Sisaket’s Constituency 5. He criticized the Bhumjaithai Party for their old-fashioned campaigning methods, which he described as focusing on personal attacks rather than constructive suggestions for the electorate. Mr. Surawong highlighted the importance of presenting voters with tangible benefits they would receive if they supported his party.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Surawong mentioned that the Bhumjaithai Party’s use of rhetoric such as “Don’t be a servant of a traitor” during their campaign speeches was under scrutiny by Pheu Thai’s legal team. He emphasized that election campaigns should not involve attacks but rather focus on offering solutions and benefits to the people. Although disappointed by the approach of Bhumjaithai, he acknowledged that each party has its style, and Pheu Thai’s approach centers on addressing local needs.





Mr. Surawong also addressed concerns regarding Sisaket Province’s border with Cambodia, acknowledging that border issues might influence the campaign. He reassured that the government is discussing compensation for affected border entrepreneurs and expressed confidence that any conflicts would be resolved swiftly if they do not become tools for others’ agendas.





When confronted with the strong language used in campaign rhetoric, Mr. Surawong acknowledged the intensity of terms like “selling the nation” but described them as mere rhetoric. He questioned the feasibility of such claims and noted the media’s perception of these terms as forceful.





Regarding internal party dynamics, Mr. Surawong discussed Pheu Thai’s campaign plans in the region, which include prominent party figures and possibly former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He noted that the party is reviewing the campaign schedule due to the limited time remaining before the election.





Addressing concerns about the Prime Minister’s potential visits to sensitive areas, Mr. Surawong highlighted the normalcy of varied public opinions in politics and urged against being swayed by external influences. He praised the efforts of Thai government officials and soldiers in managing border negotiations and called for peaceful resolutions to conflicts.





Mr. Surawong reiterated that Pheu Thai is committed to retaining the Sisaket seat by leveraging local candidates who understand regional issues. He criticized Bhumjaithai’s campaign for relying on outdated tactics and emphasized Pheu Thai’s focus on presenting actionable policies tailored to local needs.





In conclusion, Mr. Surawong asserted that any necessary legal actions would be pursued to address campaign-related issues.

