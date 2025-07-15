Search
Close this search box.

Ekaporn Raksuksuk Appointed New Pheu Thai Party-list MP


Bangkok: Ekaporn Raksuksuk, the new Pheu Thai Party-list MP, has been appointed to replace Suchart Tancharoen. Reporters revealed that on July 15, the Royal Gazette announced the decision by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives to appoint the next individual on the party list as an MP. This appointment fills the vacancy left by Mr. Suchart Tancharoen, who resigned from his position as a Pheu Thai Party-list MP on June 19. Consequently, Mr. Ekaporn Raksuksuk, who was 38th on the party list, has been promoted to the role of MP.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekaporn is scheduled to report for his new duties on July 16 at 8:40 a.m. He will officially take the oath in the House of Representatives meeting room, marking the beginning of his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.