Ekaporn Raksuksuk Appointed New Pheu Thai Party-list MP



Bangkok: Ekaporn Raksuksuk, the new Pheu Thai Party-list MP, has been appointed to replace Suchart Tancharoen. Reporters revealed that on July 15, the Royal Gazette announced the decision by the Secretariat of the House of Representatives to appoint the next individual on the party list as an MP. This appointment fills the vacancy left by Mr. Suchart Tancharoen, who resigned from his position as a Pheu Thai Party-list MP on June 19. Consequently, Mr. Ekaporn Raksuksuk, who was 38th on the party list, has been promoted to the role of MP.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekaporn is scheduled to report for his new duties on July 16 at 8:40 a.m. He will officially take the oath in the House of Representatives meeting room, marking the beginning of his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament.

