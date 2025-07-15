Phumtham Refutes Claims of US Discussions Over Tap Lamu Naval Base Use



Bangkok: “Phumtham” has denied allegations of any discussions with the United States regarding the use of the Tap Lamu Naval Base in Phang Nga Province in exchange for adjustments to Trump’s tariffs. He expressed discomfort over media misinterpretations of the situation, which he claims have caused damage to both himself and the country. He emphasized the need for ethical reporting and warned that he might stop giving interviews if the situation persists.

According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, who is also serving as the acting Prime Minister, addressed the issue following media reports suggesting that the United States had requested to use the Tap Lamu Naval Base as part of negotiating Trump’s tariffs. Mr. Phumtham clarified that he had no discussions with the United States on this matter and was unaware of such negotiations. He planned to contact the media outlet that reported the news to seek clarification.

Mr. Phumtham explained that when

asked about the Tap Lamu port, he mentioned that it is navy property. He noted that if the navy could establish a presence there, it would complement their existing port on the Gulf of Thailand, as they have a fleet in the area. However, he stressed that no negotiations had taken place and that any plans would require careful consideration and budgeting. He insisted that his comments were misconstrued by the media.

Mr. Phumtham called for careful news presentation, highlighting the sensitivity of international politics involving countries like China and the United States. He reiterated his discomfort with the situation and urged the media to verify information before publication to avoid causing unnecessary harm. He emphasized that if the misinterpretations continued, he would cease giving interviews.

In response to questions about where the news presentation may have gone wrong, Mr. Phumtham admitted uncertainty but emphasized that his previous statements were clear. He expressed dissatisfaction with the w

ay the news was reported and asked for ethical journalism in the future. While he does not harbor anger towards those responsible, he expressed his desire for more accurate reporting to prevent future misunderstandings.