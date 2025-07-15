OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025-2034: Emerging Economies to Propel Growth in Animal-Source Food Consumption



Rome: Production and calorie intake of animal-source products are expected to increase as incomes rise in middle-income countries, but further increases in food production through improvements in agricultural productivity will be necessary to reduce under-nourishment and agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at a global level, according to a new report released today by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).





According to EMM, the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025-2034 serves as a key global reference on medium-term prospects for agricultural and fish markets at national, regional, and global levels. The 21st edition of the joint analysis projects that global per capita calorie intake of livestock and fish products will increase by 6 percent over the next decade, driven largely by a rapid rise in lower-middle-income countries, where growth is anticipated to reach 24 percent, nearly four times faster than the global average.





While this rise in the intake of nutrient-rich food in lower-middle-income countries will bring average per capita intake to 364 kcals daily, persistent inequalities within and across countries will remain challenging. In low-income countries, average daily per capita intake of animal-source foods is projected at 143 kcal, well below the 300-kcal benchmark used by FAO to analyze the cost and affordability of a healthy diet.





Global production of agricultural and fish commodities is projected to expand by about 14 percent through to 2034, mainly enabled by productivity gains in middle-income countries. But this growth entails expanded animal herds and cropland areas. While the output of meat, dairy products, and eggs is set to increase by 17 percent, total global inventories of cattle, sheep, pigs, and poultry will expand by 7 percent. These developments will lead to a 6 percent increase in direct agricultural GHG emissions over the next decade, reflecting a declining carbon intensity of global direct emissions associated with on-farm production.





Projected productivity improvements are expected to put downward pressure on real agricultural commodity prices. This could pose significant challenges for smallholder farmers who are vulnerable to market volatility and have limited capacity to adopt the innovative technologies needed to increase productivity. In addition to supporting efforts to improve productivity growth, governments must also ensure that farmers have better access to markets and locally tailored support programs.





Increased efforts to improve agricultural productivity are needed to tackle the dual challenges of reducing undernourishment and agricultural GHG emissions, according to the Outlook. A scenario analysis suggests that global undernourishment could be eradicated and direct agricultural GHG emissions reduced by 7 percent from current levels if combined investments are made in emissions-reduction technologies and in increased food production through a 15 percent productivity improvement. Widespread adoption of currently available emissions-reducing technologies, including precision farming, livestock feed enhancements, improved nutrient and water management, and scalable low-cost practices such as crop rotations and intercropping, will be required to achieve these objectives.





In the face of potential supply chain disruptions, multilateral cooperation and a rule-based agricultural trade system are also key, as the Outlook projects that 22 percent of all calories will cross international borders before final consumption. Facilitating agricultural trade flows will benefit balancing food deficits and surpluses, stabilizing prices, and enhancing food security and sustainability.





Main takeaways from the report include projections that global cereal production will grow at an average annual rate of 1.1 percent, with 40 percent of cereals consumed directly by humans by 2034. Sub-Saharan Africa highlights the potential for productivity improvements, while India and Southeast Asian countries are expected to account for a significant portion of global consumption growth. In contrast, high-income countries may see a decline in per capita consumption of fats and sweeteners due to changing preferences and health concerns.

