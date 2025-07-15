Five Religions Unite in Ceremony to Honor King



Bangkok: The Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Religious Affairs, orchestrated a significant religious ceremony involving five major religions to honor His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday on July 28.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Minister of Culture, along with representatives from 15 religious organizations, participated in the event. The religions represented included Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Brahmanism-Hinduism, and Sikhism. The ceremony was held at the Thailand Cultural Center, with over 1,000 attendees, including religious practitioners, leaders, people from educational networks, and Ministry of Culture officials. The event aimed to offer royal merit, blessings, and express loyalty and gratitude for His Majesty’s kindness towards all groups of people.





The activities included a royal blessing ceremony and distinct religious ceremonies from each of the five religions. These included a Buddhist prayer ceremony, the Dua ceremony from Islam, a Christian prayer ceremony, a Brahmanism-Hinduism prayer ceremony, and the Ardas and Kirtan chanting ceremony from Sikhism. Additionally, exhibitions in honor of His Majesty’s religious contributions, important religious objects, and demonstrations of products from 10 religious communities were part of the event.

