Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 and advance to the 4th round of the FA Cup.



England, Football, FA Cup, England, last night, Tottenham Hotspur opened at home, winning over Burnley 1-0, advancing to the round of 32.

FA Cup Football Round 3 “Golden Spurs” Tottenham Hotspur opens their home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to welcome the visit of Burnley. First half, minute 26, Seki Amduni. of Burnley There was a chance to score to give the visiting team the lead, but Amduni shot over the crossbar. In the 75th minute, Brennan Johnson of the Spurs fired a half-volleyball that fell to the ground. But the Burnley goalkeeper blocked it until in the 79th minute Spurs scored the winning goal from a beautiful shot from Pedro Porro, causing Spurs to beat Burnley 1-0 and advance to the fourth round. or the final round of 32 teams have been successful

As for the other match, Brentford met Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the 8th minute, Wolves were left with 10 players after Joao Gomes stomped on Christian Nor’s ankle. Card: The referee held up a red card and sent him off the field in the 41st minute. B

rentford had more players. Came to score a goal from a free kick. And the Wolves defense line didn’t miss a chance to clear the ball. Neal Maupay shot to give the home team a 1-0 lead. In the second half, in the 64th minute, Wolves, who had fewer players, came to equalize with a shot from 30 yards away. The beauty of Thomas Doyle ended the game tied 1-1 and had to go to a replay again. at home wolverhampton .

