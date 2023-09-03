Social Security Office 33rd anniversary

Social Security Office Organized an event celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the founding, emphasizing the mission of ensuring stability for both employees and insured persons.

Mr. Bunsong Tapchaiyut, Secretary-General of the Social Security Office Opening ceremony on the 33rd anniversary of the founding of the Social Security Office, emphasizing its mission Creating security in life for employees and insured persons Currently, there are 514,458 registered establishments, with 24.54 million people insured. In 2023, benefits were paid to employees 63,109.27 million baht, compensation was paid to employees 1,008.35 million baht. Social Security Fund savings as of July 2023 were 2,371,416. Million baht, including interest from investments from 1 Jan. – 31 July 2023, totaling 31,940 million baht. As for money accumulated in the Compensation Fund to date, totaling 76,470 million baht, including interest from investments in the amount of 1,247 million baht.

In the new year 2023, the Social Security Fund has increased care for insured persons in 3 additional matters:

1. Let establishments search for risk of cardiovascular disease and heart disease. To proactively promote health

2. Increase access to treatment rights for 5 diseases, namely heart disease and stroke. Uterine lump disease Kidney and gallbladder stones, breast cancer, and cerebrovascular disease.

3. Low interest housing loan project for insured persons To reduce the cost of living burden for insured persons

Today’s 33rd anniversary event. In the morning there is a ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras for good fortune. Surrounding the work area At the Social Security Office, Tiwanon Road, Nonthaburi Province, there is a “Social Security Family” activity, setting up a shop selling OTOP products. and handicraft products Booths from various hospitals and an award ceremony for people who have made contributions to social security work, a total of 165 awards.

