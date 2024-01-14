So sweet! “Aob” turns on crazy love mode after admitting he’s flirting with “Prang”



Nine Entertainment, Makes the cheerleaders blush and twist. When seeing the crazy love moment of the young actor Aob Obnithi who went to comment teasingly under the picture of the Korean trip that the young heroine Prang Kannaran or Lady Prang posted on Instagram.

Recently, Ob admitted to the media in a manly manner that he was flirting with Prang and thanked the fans for their intense imagination and passion. So it gave us a chance to talk.

Pictures from the Korea trip that Prang posted. It’s a picture from the countdown trip to Korea that Aob Chuan Prang went with and also volunteered to act as a personal photographer. Waiting to take unlimited photos as well.

Source: Thai News Agency