Siam Paragon Honors Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 70th Birthday with ‘Smile of Siam’ Event



Bangkok: Siam Paragon invites the public to participate in the “Smiles of Siam: In Remembrance of Her Royal Highness’s Grace” event, celebrating Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 70th birthday. This event is being held at the Living Hall, 3rd floor, Siam Paragon, from today until 27 April.

According to Thai News Agency, the Siam Piwat Group is collaborating with seven foundations including the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Phufa Shop under the Children and Youth Development Fund in Remote Areas. The event features products and souvenirs from these foundations, including hand-drawn shirts, woven bags, glassware, ceramics, and various handicrafts. Proceeds from sales will support the development of operations that promote careers and enhance the lives of foundation members.

Additionally, the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand under Royal Patronage and the Saha+Photo Group of Photographers are hosting a photographic exhibition displaying

portraits of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and images capturing the smiles of Thai people. The event will also showcase Thai cultural performances such as music, dance, and Khon to highlight Her Royal Highness’s contributions to Thai music.

Siam Piwat Group is also organizing the “Siam Piwat Blood Hero” volunteer activity throughout 2025. The initiative, part of the “70th Birthday, 70 Million CC in Honor of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn” project, encourages blood donations on 26 June, 25 September, and 24 December at the Siam Parking Building.

The “Smiles of Siam” event offers an opportunity to purchase unique items while celebrating Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s milestone birthday from 23-27 April 2025 at Siam Paragon.