Narumon Announces Rubber Price Increase Amidst Tariff Challenges



Bangkok: Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, has announced encouraging news for rubber farmers as rubber prices have seen an increase of 3-10.3 baht per kilogram. This rise comes after a significant drop on April 8, when prices fell by 10-12 baht per kilogram due to the US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on April 2.

According to Thai News Agency, in response to the tariff challenges, the Ministry of Agriculture has swiftly convened a meeting of the Rubber Control Committee under the Rubber Control Act of 1999. The committee is working on urgent measures to stabilize rubber prices by supporting the domestic industry and exploring export market expansion. One of the key initiatives includes the proposal for rubber transport control zones in five border provinces-Tak, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, and Chiang Rai-to curb illegal rubber smuggling that could disrupt domestic price stability.

Additionally, the meeting has approved draf

t announcements concerning standards for tying and packaging rubber for export. These measures aim to provide clear guidelines for Thai entrepreneurs and farmers, ensuring alignment with global market demands.

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of farmers, ensuring they receive fair treatment in their agricultural endeavors. Despite the US tariff measures, Dr. Narumon highlighted that the burden may ultimately fall on US consumers, exporters, or related industries, asserting that “Thai farmers should not have to bear this impact.” She affirmed the government’s dedication to protecting farmers’ interests and urged cooperation among the government, private sector, and farmers to ensure that all parties endure the current challenges together.