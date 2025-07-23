Senate Committee Invites Amnesty Bill Owner for Clarification



Bangkok: The Senate’s Political Development Committee has extended an invitation to the owner of the draft “Amnesty Act” to present detailed information regarding the bill. The committee emphasized that Section 112 should be assessed based on the intent behind offenses, while representatives clarified that amnesty should not apply to cases of intentional disruption. The committee expressed support for granting amnesty to youths possibly involved in offenses due to impulsiveness, suggesting it could foster societal peace.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Pornchai Viriyalert, a Senator and spokesperson for the Senate Committee on Political Development, Public Participation, Human Rights, Rights, Liberties, and Consumer Protection, announced that the meeting on July 22 focused on the draft amnesty bill. The committee invited owners of the drafts submitted to the House of Representatives, including four drafts from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, the Thai Teachers for the People Party, the Prachachon Party, and the civil sector, to provide information. Notably, the Bhumjaithai Party did not send a representative. The draft is currently under review by the House of Representatives’ special committee, necessitating an evaluation of its potential to genuinely achieve peace and address societal accusations.





Mr. Pornchai explained that the four drafts fall into two categories: those specifying offenses eligible for amnesty, which would expedite the process but might face criticism for perceived unfairness, and those lacking such specifications, which would involve a committee to evaluate each case individually. While the latter offers a comprehensive approach, it may require more time for deliberation.





Mr. Pornchai further noted concerns about whether the proposed amnesty aligns with the severity of offenses. Some drafts propose amnesty for serious criminal acts, such as terrorism and rebellion, but exclude offenses under Section 112, which often involve cyber-related activities. The committee stressed the importance of assessing whether the proposed amnesty is appropriate for various offenses.





Regarding Section 112 offenses, the committee believes political intent should warrant pardon. However, representatives highlighted that if there is intent to incite chaos, pardon should not be granted. The committee advocates for a thorough examination at the committee level to ensure inclusivity in the decision-making process, involving all parties rather than just governmental representatives. The progress of integrating these considerations into the draft bill should be accelerated.





Mr. Pornchai mentioned the committee’s agreement with the civil society draft, which proposes amnesty for youths prosecuted for impulsive actions, akin to the pardons granted to activists from the October 6 and October 14 incidents. This approach aims to cultivate a peaceful society. Additionally, the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party’s draft suggests amnesty for MPs and senators in election-related cases, specifically where political intent led to polling booth closures, excluding cases of election fraud.

