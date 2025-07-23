Army Commander to Lead Strategic Plan at Thai-Cambodian Border



Bangkok: The Army Commander is set to lead a group to the Anma Canal tomorrow, ready to implement the Chakraphong Phuwanat plan. The strategy aims to address issues along the Thai-Cambodian border, with specific focus on operational readiness.





According to Thai News Agency, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, General Pana Klaewplodtook, has ordered the 2nd Army and the 1st Army, which oversee the Thai-Cambodian border area, to prepare for the implementation of the Chakraphong Phuwanat plan. This directive follows an incident where personnel from the 14th Infantry Regiment patrol unit encountered a landmine in the Huai Bon area, Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. The incident resulted in Sergeant Major Phichitchai Boonkhorat sustaining severe injuries and losing his right leg. He is currently receiving further treatment at Nam Yuen Hospital.





The Army Commander, along with other high-ranking officials including Lieutenant General Chaiyaphruek Duangpraphat and Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, will visit the Anma Canal area tomorrow. The team is prepared to execute their duties immediately upon command, ensuring a swift response to border challenges.

