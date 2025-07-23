Senate Examines Amnesty Bill Drafts Focusing on Exclusions for Corruption and Section 112



Bangkok: The Senate is currently examining three drafts of the amnesty bill, with a focus on excluding national corruption and Section 112 from the proposed amnesty. Senator Nifarid highlighted the contentious issue of aiding only specific groups.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Mongkol Surassajja, President of the Senate, presided over the Senate Special Affairs Committee meeting, which included Mr. Boonsong Noisophon, Second Vice President of the Senate, and chairs of all 21 committees. Mr. Nifarid Raden-Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the Committee on Political Development, Public Participation, Human Rights, Rights, Liberties, and Consumer Protection, noted that the committee decided to study and evaluate three out of five amnesty bills approved by the House of Representatives. The committee agreed not to exclude corrupt individuals from the amnesty process.





The debate over Section 112 remains ongoing, with varying opinions on its inclusion in the amnesty. Detailed study by the committee is required to reach a comprehensive conclusion, potentially involving a special committee to assess the matter before finalizing the scope of the amnesty.





Concerns have been raised about the amnesty bills potentially benefiting only PAD and PDRC protesters. Mr. Nifarid insisted that all parties will have equal opportunities. He stressed the need for thorough scrutiny to determine if the amnesty should cover all criminal cases. He reiterated that those who are corrupt to the nation or organizations, with clear evidence, should not be granted amnesty.





On Section 112, Mr. Nifarid expressed that each country must protect its head of state. Offenses related to Section 112 should be judged based on intent to insult, allowing decision-makers to assess and differentiate cases accordingly.

