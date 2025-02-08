Seize Myanmar Fishing Boats Encroaching on Thai Waters



Ranong: Region 3 Marine Police arrested a Myanmar fishing boat with 13 crew members while it was illegally anchoring in Thai territorial waters in Ranong Province near Bat Island. Naval forces from the Northern Area Task Force, in collaboration with the Region 3 Marine Police and the Marine Police Ship 4015 from the Phang Nga Port Security Control Center and relevant agencies, brought the Myanmar fishing boat to the multipurpose pier in Ranong Province.





According to Thai News Agency, the Phang Nga Port Security Control Center had initially received reports from local fishing boats operating in the Phang Nga and Ranong sea area, indicating the presence of foreign fishing boats in Thai waters. Following this information, the Region 3 Maritime Operations Center ordered an inspection which led to the discovery of two suspicious boats anchored close to each other within the territorial waters of Ranong Province, near Koh Khang Khao.





The investigation revealed that the first boat had a captain and nine crew members, all Myanmar nationals, without immigration documents. The second boat was identified as a local fishing boat, manned by three Myanmar crew members and one Thai individual. Authorities found eight tanks of diesel, totaling 1,600 liters, on board. The crew was detained along with the evidence and charged with five offenses, including unauthorized entry into Thai waters, lacking necessary documentation, and smuggling diesel into the Kingdom without customs clearance. The case has been handed over to Pak Nam Police Station in Ranong Province for further prosecution.





The Commander of the Third Naval Area and the Director of the Third Region Maritime Interests Protection Center have instructed the Ranong Marine Center to work closely with investigative agencies to conduct a more in-depth examination of the incident.

