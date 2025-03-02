Sedan Plunges Into Pond as Villagers Claim Haunting Beliefs



Rayong: A young man tragically died after his sedan swerved off a curve and plunged into a 30-meter deep pond. Villagers, who witnessed the harrowing incident, believe the pond is haunted. They observed both the person and the car become submerged, unable to offer timely assistance.

According to Thai News Agency, the Rayong City Police Station investigated the incident, which occurred near a housing estate in Soi 12, Laem Makham, Tambon Thap Ma, Amphoe Mueang Rayong. Rescue workers utilized rubber boats to search for individuals trapped in the submerged car. After approximately 30 minutes, the body of the male driver, identified as Mr. Pawee, aged 40, was discovered inside the vehicle. An employee ID card and a school bag were found floating nearby. A crane was coordinated to lift the car from the water to confirm if anyone else was trapped.

Mr. Phanuwat, a local resident, recounted hearing a car and then a thumping noise while at home. He witnessed the sedan sinking in the pond and prompted a passing vehic

le to alert authorities.

Once the car was retrieved, it was evident that the front was severely damaged and the roof caved in, but no additional bodies were found. Mr. Pawee’s relatives were visibly distraught upon arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest Mr. Pawee may have lost control of the vehicle while rushing home after work, causing it to plunge into the pond. The body was sent to Rayong Hospital for an autopsy, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the accident’s cause.

Villagers recalled that years ago, a murder case involving a woman’s body found in the pond fueled haunting rumors. The road’s conditions, being narrow and winding with a large pond beside it, have previously resulted in vehicles falling into the water, leading to drownings. Some villagers attribute these incidents to a curse on the pond.