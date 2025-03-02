Big Bike Rider Alleges Attempted Murder After Collision with Red Sedan



Bangkok: A young man riding a big bike has accused a red sedan driver of attempting to murder him after a dramatic road incident. He is preparing to file a legal complaint against the sedan driver, who allegedly hit his motorcycle on purpose.





According to Thai News Agency, a Facebook user posted a clip from the red sedan’s front camera, capturing the moment it overtook and hit the big bike. The post, which included a caption suggesting the accident was intentional, was widely shared and sparked a heated debate online. While many criticized the sedan driver for dangerous driving, others argued the big bike was in the wrong lane. Despite the original Facebook post being deleted, some pages have since revealed the identity of the sedan driver.





Mr. Jintakarn, the 49-year-old big bike rider involved, recounted the incident to the Sai Mai Must Survive page. He explained that the event occurred at 8 am last Friday on Ratchaphruek Road. After hearing a honk from the sedan, the vehicle hit his bike, causing it to swerve. Although both drivers initially resolved the issue on the spot, Mr. Jintakarn later reconsidered his stance after viewing the footage showing the sedan’s high-speed driving.





Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, emphasized that the incident is a matter of public safety. He condemned the sedan driver’s behavior as reckless and dangerous. Mr. Lueangprasert plans to assist Mr. Jintakarn in filing a complaint for attempted murder with the Bang Sri Muang Police Station. He also raised concerns about the sedan driver’s potential possession of a firearm, underscoring the risk it poses to public safety.

