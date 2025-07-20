Royal Thai Army Deploys Engineers for Mine Clearance on Thai-Cambodian Border



Ubon ratchathani: The Royal Thai Army has dispatched military engineers to the Thai-Cambodian border to undertake a mine clearance mission in the Chong Bok area. The decision comes after three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while on a patrol mission aimed at maintaining peace in the region.





According to Thai News Agency, following the incident, the 2nd Army Region swiftly responded by sending additional military engineers to the affected area. These engineers are tasked with inspecting and clearing mines along the border. The operation employs heavy equipment, including armored tractors and an expert mine-scanning team, to ensure the safe clearance of suspected areas. The deployment also includes the use of shovels, stump-cutting vehicles, and clearing vehicles equipped with iron armor to protect drivers operating in hazardous locations.





The mine clearance mission is not only focused on ensuring the safety of patrol personnel but also on gathering evidence to demonstrate that Cambodia’s actions might breach the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Anti-Personnel Mines. While Cambodia has not accepted these allegations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to draft a formal protest letter to be submitted through the United Nations. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army is preparing to implement appropriate military countermeasures.

