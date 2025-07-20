US Tax Negotiations Progressing Positively, Says Danupon



Bangkok: Danupon Punnakan, spokesman of the Pheu Thai Party, has expressed optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations on US tax measures, highlighting that the discussions are progressing well with anticipated tax rates aligning with regional averages. He emphasized the party’s commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for Thailand through persistent efforts in the negotiation process.





According to Thai News Agency, the Pheu Thai Party is actively encouraging Team Thailand to continue advancing efforts to resolve the tax issues with the United States. Mr. Danupon indicated that the negotiations have been moving in a positive direction, with expectations that the tax rates will align with those of the region. The discussions are set to continue both before and after the anticipated announcement by President Donald Trump on August 1, aiming for optimal results for Thailand.





The Pheu Thai Party aims to reassure the public that the government is vigilantly monitoring the effects of the tariff negotiations, particularly in consultations with affected industry groups. Efforts have been made to consider the potential impacts on Thai products, assess all associated risks, and prepare measures to support those adversely affected by the situation.

