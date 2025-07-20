Government Enforces Strict Standards for 19 Digital Platforms to Combat Online Fraud



Bangkok: Deputy Government Spokesperson Mr. Anukul Prueksanusak has emphasized that 19 digital platforms are mandated to clearly state the standards of products sold on their websites. This requirement is part of a broader initiative to prevent online fraud, as stipulated by the DPS Act, Section 20.





According to Thai News Agency, the government, through the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), is advancing efforts to systematically integrate cooperation aimed at preventing and addressing online fraud. This includes supervising digital platforms under the DPS Act, following the Royal Gazette’s announcement of digital platform services that must comply with Section 20 of the Royal Decree on Platform Services. Effective from July 10, 2568, the decree applies to 19 platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, One2car, and others.





These platforms are now subject to additional responsibilities under Section 20 of the DPS Act. They must assess risks, develop risk management measures, collect seller information, display product standards clearly, implement mechanisms to warn and remove substandard products, and set penalties for legal violations.





Mr. Anukul highlighted that these platforms are considered high-risk due to their significant transaction values in the Kingdom, exceeding 100 million baht annually, or due to their registration status with the DBD. The ETDA continues to review and verify other digital platforms, with potential for annual updates to the list of platforms subject to these regulations as outlined in Section 24.

