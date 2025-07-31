Royal Thai Army Clarifies Strategic Challenges at Prasat Ta Kwai Amid Ceasefire



Bangkok: The Royal Thai Army has clarified that the military’s inability to fully capture the Prasat Ta Kwai area is due to the presence of a minefield and the threat of BM-21 rocket fire. The army emphasized that this situation should not be interpreted as a decisive victory or defeat. Instead, they highlighted that the military has secured more territory than before the recent clashes.





According to Thai News Agency, Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari, an army spokesperson, explained that the operation area is concentrated around Wat Ta Kwai. Despite being unable to secure the site entirely, the army has managed to gain more control over the area through strategic deployments. The focus on Hill 350, a significant high-altitude military point, remains a priority due to its impact on military operations. However, the terrain and the threat of heavy weaponry from the Cambodian military have complicated efforts to station troops at Prasat Ta Kwai itself.





The Royal Thai Army faced additional challenges due to the unexpected discovery of a minefield laid by Cambodian forces, which resulted in injuries to several soldiers. The army’s strategy involved targeting both Hill 350 and Prasat Ta Kwai, but the minefield posed significant obstacles to their advance. Despite these setbacks, the army achieved greater territorial control by the time the ceasefire was implemented.





Maj. Gen. Winthai emphasized that the military operation was not solely focused on capturing physical structures but on the broader strategic situation. Additional territory has been secured, and the area is considered manageable. However, Cambodian forces remain within the temple grounds, and a ceasefire is currently in effect.





The presence of Cambodian landmines around Ta Kwai Temple has raised concerns about violations of the Ottawa Convention. Maj. Gen. Winthai confirmed the collection of evidence regarding these mines, highlighting the ongoing international political conflict that accompanies the military situation. The Royal Thai Army has continued to coordinate with the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to these developments.





Maj. Gen. Winthai addressed questions about the coordination between the government and the military, stating that he had not received information regarding such efforts. He assured that military operations were conducted to the best of their abilities and that soldiers were not pressured in their duties. He noted that while capturing Prasat Ta Kwai would be significant, the army’s focus remains on controlling more strategic areas.





In response to public perception and media coverage, Maj. Gen. Winthai asserted that the Thai army had demonstrated determination and commitment to their mission. He acknowledged that some criticism exists but maintained confidence in the public’s understanding of the army’s efforts.





The decision to extend the ceasefire was also addressed, with Maj. Gen. Winthai noting that details about the timing and impact of the ceasefire extension were not fully clear. The ceasefire initially scheduled for 6:00 PM was extended at Cambodia’s request, affecting plans to reinforce forces at Ta Kwai Temple.

