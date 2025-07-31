Search
Close this search box.

Embassies and Military Attaches Respond to Observation Missions on Thai-Cambodian Border


Bangkok: Embassies and military attaches from 24 countries have responded positively to observation missions on the Thai-Cambodian border, with intentions to communicate gathered evidence to the international community.



According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Chayika Wongnapachan, an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed progress on a recent trip that included diplomats, military attach©s, and both Thai and foreign media. The purpose of the trip was to observe civilian areas impacted by Cambodian attacks, an initiative based on a resolution by the Center for the Prevention and Suppression of Infection (CCIPI). This effort is a collaboration among the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Relations Department.



The observation mission, led by Mr. Rasm Chalichan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Nikorndej Plangkura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included representatives from 24 countries. The delegation comprised approximately 30 Thai media personnel and 40 foreign media personnel from 26 agencies. The mission aimed to present the international community with factual evidence and the extent of damage to lives and property resulting from the Cambodian attacks. This “FACT Proving Mission” is committed to ensuring that information shared is reliable and devoid of baseless accusations.



Ms. Chayika further stressed that the inclusion of diplomatic missions, military attach©s, and media in the visit was a result of a resolution from the CCSA meeting. This visit is part of a strategic plan to proceed immediately once the area’s situation is considered safe following ceasefire negotiations.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2025
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.