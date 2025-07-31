

Bangkok: Embassies and military attaches from 24 countries have responded positively to observation missions on the Thai-Cambodian border, with intentions to communicate gathered evidence to the international community.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Chayika Wongnapachan, an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed progress on a recent trip that included diplomats, military attach©s, and both Thai and foreign media. The purpose of the trip was to observe civilian areas impacted by Cambodian attacks, an initiative based on a resolution by the Center for the Prevention and Suppression of Infection (CCIPI). This effort is a collaboration among the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Relations Department.





The observation mission, led by Mr. Rasm Chalichan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Nikorndej Plangkura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included representatives from 24 countries. The delegation comprised approximately 30 Thai media personnel and 40 foreign media personnel from 26 agencies. The mission aimed to present the international community with factual evidence and the extent of damage to lives and property resulting from the Cambodian attacks. This “FACT Proving Mission” is committed to ensuring that information shared is reliable and devoid of baseless accusations.





Ms. Chayika further stressed that the inclusion of diplomatic missions, military attach©s, and media in the visit was a result of a resolution from the CCSA meeting. This visit is part of a strategic plan to proceed immediately once the area’s situation is considered safe following ceasefire negotiations.

