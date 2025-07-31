King Appoints New Director-Generals for Provincial and Local Administration



Bangkok: His Majesty the King has appointed new Director-Generals for the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Local Administration. Royal approval for these appointments is effective from July 29, 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, an announcement from the Office of the Prime Minister was published in the Royal Gazette on July 31, 2015. It detailed the appointment of four civil servants to high-level administrative positions. Mr. Chaiwat Junthiraphong has been relieved from his role as Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration and will now serve as Inspector-General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary.





Similarly, Mr. Narucha Khosasivilai has been relieved from his position as Director-General of the Department of Local Administration and appointed as Inspector-General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary. Mr. Nirat Phongsitthaworn, formerly the Governor of Chiang Mai Province, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration.





Police Lieutenant Phobchanok Chalanukroh, previously the Governor of Phetchaburi Province, will now serve as the Director-General of the Department of Local Administration. These appointments are part of a broader reshuffle aimed at strengthening the administrative framework within the ministry.

